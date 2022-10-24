Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 58,143 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,143 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct makes up approximately 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $17,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 64.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 23.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $1,102,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,729. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.80.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $589,826.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $589,826.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,975.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,358 shares of company stock worth $2,702,323. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

