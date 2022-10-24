Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $35.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.