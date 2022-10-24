Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.94 million and $48,941.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,334.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00271191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00116855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00738967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.01 or 0.00558687 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00241622 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,302,672 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

