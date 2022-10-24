Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44. Approximately 2,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 138,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $257,289.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,204,398 shares of company stock valued at $39,650,954. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 47.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 251,756 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Vertex by 76.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vertex by 57.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72,271 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 2.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 9.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.68, a PEG ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.79 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

