Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.55.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 377,884 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

