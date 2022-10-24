Viad (NYSE:VVI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Viad Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:VVI opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Viad has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.14 million, a P/E ratio of -21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00.
Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.76. Viad had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Viad will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Viad
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
