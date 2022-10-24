Viad (NYSE:VVI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

NYSE:VVI opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Viad has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.14 million, a P/E ratio of -21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.76. Viad had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Viad will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Viad during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viad by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 110,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth $828,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Viad by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Viad by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 366,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 75,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

