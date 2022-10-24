VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) Declares $0.08 Dividend

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VOF stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 422.50 ($5.11). 186,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,654. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 416 ($5.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 551 ($6.66). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 481.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 487.37. The stock has a market cap of £686.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.98.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

