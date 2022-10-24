VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) Declares $0.08 Dividend

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of VOF stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 422.50 ($5.11). 186,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,654. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 416 ($5.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 551 ($6.66). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 481.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 487.37. The stock has a market cap of £686.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.98.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile
