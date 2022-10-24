Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $7.51

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $6.69. Vipshop shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 36,092 shares traded.
VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 247.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 563,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 401,339 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Vipshop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 360,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,642,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,501,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
