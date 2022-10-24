Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $58,287,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7,579.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,208 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,905,000 after buying an additional 1,220,456 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 553.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 686,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,595,000 after buying an additional 554,953 shares during the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

