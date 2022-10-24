Visa (V) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

V opened at $188.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day moving average of $202.24. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $355.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.89.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

