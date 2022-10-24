VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $5.34

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $4.88. VNET Group shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 24,530 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

VNET Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $614.74 million and a P/E ratio of -7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $257.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.22 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,166,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 426,613 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,683,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 154,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VNET Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

