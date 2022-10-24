Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €185.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

VOW3 stock opened at €129.64 ($132.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €139.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €142.72. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a twelve month high of €208.35 ($212.60). The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

