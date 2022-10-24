VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

VOXX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of VOXX International from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of VOXX opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $188.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. VOXX International has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

In related news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,830,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,228,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other VOXX International news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 8,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,462.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,830,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,228,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 269,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,485. Insiders own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in VOXX International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,676,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after buying an additional 349,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $2,344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

