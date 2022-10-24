VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
VOXX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of VOXX International from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Shares of VOXX opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $188.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. VOXX International has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.41.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in VOXX International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,676,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after buying an additional 349,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $2,344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
