Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of VYGR opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.48% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 135,808 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $820,280.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,907,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,460.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 633,787 shares of company stock worth $3,863,413. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 782,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 616,814 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 241.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 80,277 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.