Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
Shares of VYGR opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.98.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.48% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 782,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 616,814 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 241.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 80,277 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.
