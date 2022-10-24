Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125,725 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vulcan Materials worth $57,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,539. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

