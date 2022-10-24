W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.00

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $72.81, with a volume of 11034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.96.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. R. Berkley

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $283,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,092. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

