Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Bought by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop accounts for 1.2% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,141. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.40. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.