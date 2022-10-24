Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,421 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.52. 98,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,260,428. The company has a market cap of $375.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

