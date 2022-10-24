Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,778 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.30. The company had a trading volume of 139,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,428. The company has a market cap of $378.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average is $133.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

