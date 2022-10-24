Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Insider Purchases A$10,800.00 in Stock

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Rating) insider Kym Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$10,800.00 ($7,552.45).

Kym Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Kym Evans purchased 10,000 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$10,800.00 ($7,552.45).

Wam Alternative Assets Price Performance

Wam Alternative Assets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 16th. Wam Alternative Assets’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wam Alternative Assets Company Profile

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

