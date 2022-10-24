Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $34.00 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $34.00 million and $1.01 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00081743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00060524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00024971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007944 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

