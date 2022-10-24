Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Guggenheim

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WMG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.07.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Warner Music Group stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 77.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

