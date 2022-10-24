Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 74,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,092,446 shares.The stock last traded at $130.54 and had previously closed at $130.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

