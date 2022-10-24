Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $55,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.9% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 46,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors raised its position in Waste Management by 4.2% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 8,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 28.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $159.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.29.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

