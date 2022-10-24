Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

WSBF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 33,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $383.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.47. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 20.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 207,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.