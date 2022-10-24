Wealth Effects LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 50.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in ImmunityBio by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 207,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

