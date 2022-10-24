Wealth Effects LLC Buys New Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Kyndryl by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 41.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kyndryl by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

Kyndryl Price Performance

In other Kyndryl news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $9.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.