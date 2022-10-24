Wealth Effects LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $172.51 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

