Wealth Effects LLC Sells 40 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 390,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $452.30 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $418.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.08.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.