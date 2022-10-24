Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) recently:

10/21/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $21.02. 22,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,926. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Bloomin' Brands Inc alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 121,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,619,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,539,000 after purchasing an additional 59,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 625,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.