Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) recently:
- 10/21/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $21.02. 22,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,926. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.81.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.