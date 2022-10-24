Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $12.25

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $11.06. Weibo shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 8,641 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.51.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Trading Down 13.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Weibo by 362.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,115,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,070,000 after acquiring an additional 523,415 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 561,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 39,448 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Weibo by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.