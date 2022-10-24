Wells Fargo & Company Cuts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $165.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AME. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $119.98. 5,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,512. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

Insider Activity

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 77.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

