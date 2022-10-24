Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target to $14.00

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golub Capital BDC Price Performance
NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,280. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 472,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 305,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 17.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 112,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
