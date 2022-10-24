Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target to $14.00

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,280. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 62.13% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 472,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 305,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 17.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 112,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.