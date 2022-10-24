WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 66,548 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $717,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in WestRock by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 133,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in WestRock by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 55,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $2,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WestRock Trading Up 0.6 %

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

WRK traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 33,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,601. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

