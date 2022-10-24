WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Up to $2.09

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.09, but opened at $2.20. WeWork shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 32,490 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on WeWork from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.

Insider Activity

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WeWork news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,957. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,239.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,275. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in WeWork during the third quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in WeWork by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 21,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WeWork by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after buying an additional 380,546 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in WeWork by 358.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 114,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 89,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in WeWork during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WeWork

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.