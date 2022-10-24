Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $53.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.86.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 829,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,811,000 after purchasing an additional 783,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,658.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 792,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 775,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

