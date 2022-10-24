Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,680,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,296,734.23. In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,680,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,296,734.23. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$47,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 596,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,248,654.40. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,450 shares of company stock worth $263,210.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

TSE:WCP opened at C$10.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.30. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$6.36 and a 12-month high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.7299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

