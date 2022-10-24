Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.85

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 6725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Wilton Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$52.74 million and a P/E ratio of -28.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.56.

About Wilton Resources

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in various locations, including the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

