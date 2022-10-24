Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $118.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $111.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.38.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

WTFC stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,894,000 after acquiring an additional 36,563 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,586,000 after buying an additional 388,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after buying an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,116,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,615,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,639,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,429,000 after purchasing an additional 61,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

