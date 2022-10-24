WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $98.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $81.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $91.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.68 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $1,589,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in WNS by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 23,523 shares during the period. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,945,000 after buying an additional 586,245 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

