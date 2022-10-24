Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 957,767 Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 957,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 12.77% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $991,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,977,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

ACAB stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

