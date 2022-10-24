Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.76% of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 865.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 274,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

HWEL opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

