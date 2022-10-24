Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $37.86 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 158,572 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $37,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,276,000 after buying an additional 55,114 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,943,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $863,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,647 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $246.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $179.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.58.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.