Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 158,572 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $37,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,943,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $863,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $246.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.58.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

