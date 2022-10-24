Wrapped Velas Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.77 Million (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $88.77 million and approximately $8,402.00 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.0389714 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $14,576.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

