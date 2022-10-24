Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Market Cap Reaches $88.20 Million

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $88.20 million and $4,623.00 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.0389714 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $14,576.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

