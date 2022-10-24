Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEBEF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Xebec Adsorption Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

