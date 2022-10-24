XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Holdings Lowered by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC trimmed its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,883,000 after acquiring an additional 209,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in XPEL by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 204,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $21,921,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $61.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. XPEL had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. Analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on XPEL in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on XPEL to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $480,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,153,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,295,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $62,335.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $480,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,153,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,295,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,487 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

