Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a top pick rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56. Xperi has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Xperi Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Xperi by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.