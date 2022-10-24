XRUN One Day Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $360.83 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,455.80 or 0.28310905 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011057 BTC.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

